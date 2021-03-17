138 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5 new deaths

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 138 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 115 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5%.

County officials reported five additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,188. Officials say these deaths occurred between February 15 and March 14.

Officials say the regional hospitalization numbers will be updated Thursday.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 98,222 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 193,292 of the county’s population has received at least one dose — 26% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
1Male under 10
9Female 10-19
17Male 10-19
15Female in her 20s
9Male in his 20s
12Female in 30s
5Male in his 30s
17Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
9Female in her 50s
10Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
5Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
138TOTAL NEW CASES

