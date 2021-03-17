138 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 138 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 115 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5%.

County officials reported five additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,188. Officials say these deaths occurred between February 15 and March 14.

Officials say the regional hospitalization numbers will be updated Thursday.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 98,222 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 193,292 of the county’s population has received at least one dose — 26% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: