136 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9 new deaths, 4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 136 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 9 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,435 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 190 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4%.

County officials say 210 new cases were discovered Saturday, and 151 new cases were discovered Sunday.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 247 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, including 66 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 444,586 county residents are fully vaccinated and 493,141 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 69.2% of the county population.