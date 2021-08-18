136 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 136 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 132 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.1%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 114 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 35 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths will be weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,357 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19, including six deaths in the latest update on August 16.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 441,825 county residents are fully vaccinated and 469,206 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 63.2% of the county population.