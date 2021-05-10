134 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Monday. It was the fewest single-day increase for the county since March 29, 2021 (131).

The county is now averaging 196 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,263.

Officials say 218 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 51 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 327,804 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 386,990 have received at least one dose — 52.1% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: