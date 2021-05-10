134 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Monday. It was the fewest single-day increase for the county since March 29, 2021 (131).
The county is now averaging 196 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,263.
Officials say 218 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 51 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 327,804 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 386,990 have received at least one dose — 52.1% of the county population.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|7
|Female under 10
|6
|Male under 10
|10
|Female 10-19
|11
|Male 10-19
|19
|Female in her 20s
|8
|Male in his 20s
|13
|Female in 30s
|9
|Male in his 30s
|8
|Female in her 40s
|7
|Male in his 40s
|6
|Female in her 50s
|8
|Male in his 50s
|5
|Female in her 60s
|2
|Male in his 60s
|4
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|4
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|0
|Male in his 90s
|1
|Other in 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|134
|TOTAL NEW CASES