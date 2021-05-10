134 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Monday. It was the fewest single-day increase for the county since March 29, 2021 (131).

The county is now averaging 196 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,263.

Officials say 218 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 51 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 327,804 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 386,990 have received at least one dose — 52.1% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

7Female under 10
6Male under 10
10Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
19Female in her 20s
8Male in his 20s
13Female in 30s
9Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
6Female in her 50s
8Male in his 50s
5Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
4Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
1Other in 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
134TOTAL NEW CASES

