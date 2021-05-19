134 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 157 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267. It was the sixth straight day of no new reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

At last count Tuesday, 197 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 38 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 352,337 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 401,963 have received at least one dose — 54.1% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Ages of the new cases are as follows: