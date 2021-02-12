133 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate down to 2.3%

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 133 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 172 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.3%.

County officials reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,069. Officials say these deaths occurred between January 20 and February 8.

Officials say 340 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 81 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 33% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
2Male under 10
11Female 10-19
8Male 10-19
13Female in her 20s
6Male in his 20s
17Female in 30s
11Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
9Female in her 40s
11Male in his 40s
5Female in her 50s
12Male in his 50s
5Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
133TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss