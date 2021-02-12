133 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate down to 2.3%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 133 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 172 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.3%.

County officials reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,069. Officials say these deaths occurred between January 20 and February 8.

Officials say 340 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 81 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 33% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: