Gov. Cuomo: 132 more bars and restaurants charged by NYS Liquor Authority over the weekend

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been 149 days since the coronavirus was first diagnosed in New York and Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the state of the pandemic Monday with media members on a conference call.

The governor said some 57,000 tests were conducted Sunday with 608 tests coming back positive — an infection rate of about 1%. The governor said 11 New Yorkers died Sunday from the virus, and 642 hospitalizations statewide is consistent with where the state has been recently, and near the lowest levels since mid-March.

While the state’s coronavirus numbers are steady and relatively low, the governor reiterated that the pandemic is a national problem which will continue to pose a threat to New Yorkers as long as it wages on.

“We won’t be out of the woods with COVID until it is contained nationally, and internationally really,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We need to get it under control in this country before we can take a deep breath.”

Aside from rising infection rates, the governor also said a lack of compliance poses an additional risk to New Yorkers, noting a specific problem with younger people going to bars and restaurants.

“We’ve accomplished nothing if we have to roll back rules and regulations,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Most of the bars and restaurants have been great with complying, but it’s the bad actors who end up punishing the good ones.”

The governor said the New York State Liquor Authority’s newly-formed, multi-agency task force continues to conduct compliance checks to make sure establishments are following rules implemented as a result of the pandemic. Between Tuesday and Thursday of last week, the NYSLA found 84 violations.

The governor announced that an additional 132 bars and restaurants were charged of violating the NYSLA rules between Friday (52), Saturday (53), and Sunday (27).

“We will continue to diligently enforce the law,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor says that if any bar or restaurant gets charged three times for violating NYSLA rules, their liquor license is automatically suspended. The governor said 40 licenses have already been suspended, including 10 since Friday.

The governor said most of the violations occurred downstate, including establishments in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island. The governor added that most upstate communities are more aggressively following the rules.

