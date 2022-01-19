1,318 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 756 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials say there were 604 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 714 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,644 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 1,571 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 756 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 122 in an ICU, up 15 and down 3, respectively, since Tuesday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 518,016 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 69.8% of the county’s population. 247,915 people have received a booster dose.