131 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Tuesday, 4.0% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 148 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 149 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 40 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths will be weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,361 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19, including four deaths in the latest update on August 23.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 445,391 county residents are fully vaccinated and 474,548 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 63.9% of the county population.