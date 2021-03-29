131 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 169 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

County officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,203.

Officials say 151 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 136,897 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 246,425 people in the county have received at least one dose — 33.2% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: