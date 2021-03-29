                                                                                                                         
March 29 2021 07:00 pm

131 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 169 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

County officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,203.

Officials say 151 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 136,897 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 246,425 people in the county have received at least one dose — 33.2% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
0Male under 10
9Female 10-19
10Male 10-19
18Female in her 20s
4Male in his 20s
12Female in 30s
19Male in his 30s
10Female in her 40s
8Male in his 40s
9Female in her 50s
8Male in his 50s
5Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
131TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

