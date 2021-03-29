131 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The county is now averaging 169 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.
County officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,203.
Officials say 151 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 136,897 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 246,425 people in the county have received at least one dose — 33.2% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|4
|Female under 10
|0
|Male under 10
|9
|Female 10-19
|10
|Male 10-19
|18
|Female in her 20s
|4
|Male in his 20s
|12
|Female in 30s
|19
|Male in his 30s
|10
|Female in her 40s
|8
|Male in his 40s
|9
|Female in her 50s
|8
|Male in his 50s
|5
|Female in her 60s
|7
|Male in his 60s
|4
|Female in her 70s
|2
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|0
|Female in her 90s
|0
|Male in his 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|131
|TOTAL NEW CASES