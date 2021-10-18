131 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 14 new deaths 4.4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 14 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,426 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 211 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.4%.

County officials say 199 new cases were discovered Saturday, and 205 new cases were discovered Sunday.

The ages of the 1,478 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Monroe County over the past 7 days are as follows:

According to the New York State Department of Health, 231 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Saturday, and 49 were in the ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 437,595 county residents are fully vaccinated and 487,753 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 75.9% of the county population.