130 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, regional hospitalizations rise to triple digits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health Officials reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and a seven-day rolling average of 105 new cases per day over the last week.

Officials say there were no new virus deaths in the over the past 24 hours, leaving the to-date death toll at 307 for Monroe County since March. Wednesday also marked six straight days of no virus deaths in the county.

According to Wednesday’s update, there are currently 100 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus 29.

Officials said Wednesday that there are 850 active cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, the highest figure since June 13, (860). To date there have been 7,611 total cases reported in Monroe County, with 6,454 recovering.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,505 Monroe County residents were under mandatory quarantine, and 970 are in isolation.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

2Female under 10
2Male under 10
7Female 10-19
6Male 10-19
13Female in her 20s
10Male in his 20s
16Female in her 30s
15Male in his 30s
5Female in her 40s
6Male in his 40s
16Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
10Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
5Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
130TOTAL NEW CASES

