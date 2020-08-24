13 straight days of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 16 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Monroe County, leaving the to-date death toll from the virus at 289, from last official count Sunday.

This latest update marks 13 straight days of zero coronavirus deaths in the county, the longest such streak since the county’s first reported coronavirus case on March 11.

To date, officials report 5,092 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 16 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 28 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

There have been 148,393 total tests received to date in Monroe County with 143,301 coming back negative.

At this time 2,379 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 216 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 341 active cases in Monroe County, and 4,462 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: