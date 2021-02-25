13 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 195 new cases, 2.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 195 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 144 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%.

County officials reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,137. Officials say these deaths occurred from February 4 through February 21.

Officials say 224 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 64 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 37% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: