13 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 195 new cases, 2.2% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 195 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 144 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%.

County officials reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,137. Officials say these deaths occurred from February 4 through February 21.

Officials say 224 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 64 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 37% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

8Female under 10
7Male under 10
15Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
22Female in her 20s
27Male in his 20s
15Female in 30s
18Male in his 30s
10Female in her 40s
13Male in his 40s
11Female in her 50s
11Male in his 50s
8Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
195TOTAL NEW CASES

