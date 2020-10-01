Prude Death Investigation

12th straight day of zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 22 new cases

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday marked the 12th straight day of zero COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, according to Department of Health officials.

There have been 297 COVID-19 deaths to date, including just five since August 28.

Officials also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, bringing the to date total to 5,733.

There are currently 30 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including five who are receiving treatment in an ICU unit.

Ages of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
2Female 10-19
3Male 10-19
2Female in her 20s
2Male in his 20s
4Female in her 30s
 Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
1Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
22TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss