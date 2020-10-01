12th straight day of zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 22 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday marked the 12th straight day of zero COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, according to Department of Health officials.

There have been 297 COVID-19 deaths to date, including just five since August 28.

Officials also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, bringing the to date total to 5,733.

There are currently 30 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including five who are receiving treatment in an ICU unit.

Ages of the new cases is as follows: