129 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monroe county, hospitalizations continue to decline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 129 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 146 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,108.

Officials say 237 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 65 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations reported since November 22 (225).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 37% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: