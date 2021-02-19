129 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monroe county, hospitalizations continue to decline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 129 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 146 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.2%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,108.

Officials say 237 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 65 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations reported since November 22 (225).

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 37% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
3Male under 10
10Female 10-19
10Male 10-19
8Female in her 20s
10Male in his 20s
8Female in 30s
11Male in his 30s
9Female in her 40s
14Male in his 40s
10Female in her 50s
11Male in his 50s
5Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
129TOTAL NEW CASES

