128 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 163 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267.

Regional hospitalization numbers were not included in Tuesday’s update from the county health department. At last count Monday, 193 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 47 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 350,755 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 400,213 have received at least one dose — 53.9% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

2Female under 10
6Male under 10
11Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
1Blank in 10s
8Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
18Female in 30s
7Male in his 30s
10Female in her 40s
5Male in his 40s
6Female in her 50s
11Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
7Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
1Blank in 70s
 Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
128TOTAL NEW CASES

