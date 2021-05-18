128 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 163 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267.

Regional hospitalization numbers were not included in Tuesday’s update from the county health department. At last count Monday, 193 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 47 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 350,755 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 400,213 have received at least one dose — 53.9% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: