128 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county is now averaging 163 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267.
Regional hospitalization numbers were not included in Tuesday’s update from the county health department. At last count Monday, 193 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 47 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 350,755 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 400,213 have received at least one dose — 53.9% of the county population.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|2
|Female under 10
|6
|Male under 10
|11
|Female 10-19
|11
|Male 10-19
|1
|Blank in 10s
|8
|Female in her 20s
|15
|Male in his 20s
|18
|Female in 30s
|7
|Male in his 30s
|10
|Female in her 40s
|5
|Male in his 40s
|6
|Female in her 50s
|11
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Female in her 60s
|7
|Male in his 60s
|3
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Blank in 70s
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|128
|TOTAL NEW CASES