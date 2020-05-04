128 COVID-19 deaths, 1,556 confirmed cases in Monroe County, less than 20 patients in the ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 128 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Sunday

To date, officials report 1,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,556 cases, 104 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 15,263 tests with 13,707 coming back negative.

There are currently 618 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 275 in isolation.

Officials say there are 702 active cases in Monroe County, and 726 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held his daily coronavirus briefing from the Wegmans Conference Center in Chili. It was the governor’s first public appearance in the Rochester region since the pandemic began.

During the briefing, Gov. Cuomo said when NY PAUSE restrictions expire on May 15, it’ll be up to the local regions, and the state guidelines, to determine reopening procedures.

The governor also said he was in favor of enforcing penalties for people who didn’t wear masks in public when they couldn’t be socially distant.

