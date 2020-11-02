127 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, more than 1,000 over past 13 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 127 new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon.

Monday’s update means Monroe County has reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases in the last 13 days. The seven-day rolling average is 92 new cases per day.

Officials reported zero new virus deaths, leaving Monroe County’s to-date total at 307.

County officials say 92 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 20 in the ICU. It’s the highest hospitalization rate reported since mid-June, before the figure included total regional patients.

Officials say there are 814 active cases, which is the highest number reported since June 15 (818). Officials say 6,294 people have recovered from the virus since March.

Health officials say there are currently 3,127 Monroe County residents under mandator quarantine and 902 in isolation.

Health department officials released a statement on the discrepancy between the local numbers and those provided by New York state:

“There is typically a discrepancy between the total number of cases reported by Monroe County and the total number of cases reported by New York State. There are several reasons for this discrepancy, but it is largely due to two factors: 1) the time of day the reports are pulled differs and 2) many cases assigned to Monroe County by New York State are actually individuals who were tested in Monroe County, but live in another county. Monroe County forwards these cases to the other counties and resets the total number of cases every Monday.”

Ages of the new cases are as follows: