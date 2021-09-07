127 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 10 new deaths, 4% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and 10 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays, but this week’s report was delayed by a day due to the Labor Day holiday. To date, 1,379 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 164 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4% according to New York State and 6.09% according to the CDC.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on Tuesday, 453,073 county residents are fully vaccinated and 484,419 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 65.2% of the county population.

According to the Monroe County Department of Health, 179 patients were hospitalized at Highland, Rochester General, Strong Memorial, and Unity Hospitals Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, change of power

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss