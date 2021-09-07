127 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 10 new deaths, 4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and 10 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays, but this week’s report was delayed by a day due to the Labor Day holiday. To date, 1,379 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 164 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4% according to New York State and 6.09% according to the CDC.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on Tuesday, 453,073 county residents are fully vaccinated and 484,419 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 65.2% of the county population.

According to the Monroe County Department of Health, 179 patients were hospitalized at Highland, Rochester General, Strong Memorial, and Unity Hospitals Monday.