1,263 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in last 3 days, 26 new deaths, 7.9% positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 435 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 26 new deaths.

Those newly reported deaths happened between October 30 and November 18. County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,485 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 494 new cases were reported Saturday, and 334 new cases were reported Sunday.

The county is now averaging 451 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.9%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 358 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Saturday, including 94 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 483,322 county residents are fully vaccinated and 527,522 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 65.1% of the county population.