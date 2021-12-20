1,248 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 21 deaths, 7.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,248 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 21 new deaths.

That number includes 283 laboratory-confirmed positive results and 53 reported positive at-home tests, along with 497 cases from Saturday and 415 cases from Sunday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The 21 new deaths reported December 20 happened between December 4 and December 15. To date, 1,550 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 447 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.5%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 504 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 138 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 13, 497,675 county residents are fully vaccinated and 539,065 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.8% of the county population.