123 new COVID-19 cases in Steuben County, 3 new deaths

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday. This brings the total to 2,164 confirmed cases — 380 of which are currently active.

Officials also confirmed three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 109. Two individuals were male residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center, age 80 and 92. One was an 89 year-old female resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers.

“Over the past two weeks, nearly every day has marked the passing of a community member from COVID-19,” Public Health Director Darlene Smith said in a statement. “We are devastated to see these losses and we should all honor their lives and legacy by focusing on the basic public health guidelines of wearing face coverings, washing hands thoroughly, and avoiding social gatherings with those outside of your household.”

The new individuals who tested positive are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.