123 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, zero new deaths, 1.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 143 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,137.

Officials say 197 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 60 in an ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 34% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

