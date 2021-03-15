25.4% of Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 112 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5%.

County officials reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,183. Officials say the deaths occurred between March 1 and March 11.

Officials say 146 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 39 in an ICU.

According to the country health department, 25.4% of Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say this percentage of population vaccinated metric will be updated every Monday going forward.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
4Male under 10
10Female 10-19
16Male 10-19
9Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
8Female in 30s
7Male in his 30s
6Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
8Female in her 50s
10Male in his 50s
6Female in her 60s
5Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
123TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss