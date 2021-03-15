25.4% of Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The county is now averaging 112 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5%.
County officials reported nine additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,183. Officials say the deaths occurred between March 1 and March 11.
Officials say 146 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 39 in an ICU.
According to the country health department, 25.4% of Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials say this percentage of population vaccinated metric will be updated every Monday going forward.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|4
|Female under 10
|4
|Male under 10
|10
|Female 10-19
|16
|Male 10-19
|9
|Female in her 20s
|16
|Male in his 20s
|8
|Female in 30s
|7
|Male in his 30s
|6
|Female in her 40s
|9
|Male in his 40s
|8
|Female in her 50s
|10
|Male in his 50s
|6
|Female in her 60s
|5
|Male in his 60s
|3
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|123
|TOTAL NEW CASES