123 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 123 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new virus deaths in Monroe County.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 1.8 percent. Its seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 140.

In the Finger Lakes region, 210 people are hospitalized and 69 of them are in the ICU.

Health officials say the percentage of total hospital beds available on a seven-day rolling average is 40 percent while the percentage of ICU beds available on a seven-day rolling average is 36 percent.

According to health officials, 31 of the new cases are among those in their 20s.

Twenty-two of the new cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.