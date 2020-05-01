121 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,454 confirmed cases, hospitalizations remain under 100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 121 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up six from last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 1,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 40 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,454 cases, 99 people are hospitalized and 22 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 13,475 tests with 12,021 coming back negative.

There are currently 618 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 275 in isolation.

Officials say there are 644 active cases in Monroe County, and 679 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all New York state schools are to remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

In a Friday Zoom Conference, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Bob Duffy, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza stressed patience, and social distance diligence in the reopening phases for our region.

They also offered updates on the county budget, commentary on the school closures, how the local hospitalization trends and ICU admission rates impact reopening, and more. Click here for the full story.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.