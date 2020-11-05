120 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, regional hospitalizations up to 104

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and a seven-day rolling average of 112 new cases per day.

Officials say there were no new virus deaths reported Thursday, leaving the county’s to-date total at 307. Thursday marked the seventh straight day without a COVID-19 death in Monroe County.

There are currently 104 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 30 who are in an ICU.

Earlier Thursday — during a briefing with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and local hospital officials — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the county has nearly tripled the amount of active cases from a month ago.

Also Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the rising cases in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region as a “serious caution flag.”

The new ages of cases are as follows:

1Female under 10
 Male under 10
6Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
16Female in her 20s
10Male in his 20s
12Female in her 30s
11Male in his 30s
9Female in her 40s
10Male in his 40s
10Female in her 50s
7Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
4Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
120TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

