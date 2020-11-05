120 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, regional hospitalizations up to 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and a seven-day rolling average of 112 new cases per day.
Officials say there were no new virus deaths reported Thursday, leaving the county’s to-date total at 307. Thursday marked the seventh straight day without a COVID-19 death in Monroe County.
There are currently 104 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 30 who are in an ICU.
Earlier Thursday — during a briefing with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and local hospital officials — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the county has nearly tripled the amount of active cases from a month ago.
Also Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the rising cases in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region as a “serious caution flag.”
The new ages of cases are as follows:
|1
|Female under 10
|Male under 10
|6
|Female 10-19
|9
|Male 10-19
|16
|Female in her 20s
|10
|Male in his 20s
|12
|Female in her 30s
|11
|Male in his 30s
|9
|Female in her 40s
|10
|Male in his 40s
|10
|Female in her 50s
|7
|Male in his 50s
|7
|Female in her 60s
|4
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|2
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|120
|TOTAL NEW CASES