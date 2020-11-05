120 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, regional hospitalizations up to 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and a seven-day rolling average of 112 new cases per day.

Officials say there were no new virus deaths reported Thursday, leaving the county’s to-date total at 307. Thursday marked the seventh straight day without a COVID-19 death in Monroe County.

There are currently 104 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 30 who are in an ICU.

Earlier Thursday — during a briefing with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and local hospital officials — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the county has nearly tripled the amount of active cases from a month ago.

Also Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the rising cases in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region as a “serious caution flag.”

The new ages of cases are as follows: