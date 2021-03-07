120 new cases, zero new deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed there are 120 new cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths in Monroe County on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 121. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 1.6 percent.

In the Finger Lakes region, 165 people are hospitalized with the virus. Forty-six of them are in the ICU.

Health officials say the percentage of ICU beds available in the region on a seven-day rolling average is 41 percent. The total number of virus deaths is 1,159.

Fifteen of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Forty-eight of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.

