11th straight day of zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 23 new cases

by: WROC Staff

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marked the 11th straight day of zero COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, according to Department of Health officials.

There have been 297 COVID-19 deaths to date, including just five since August 28.

Officials also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, bringing the to date total to 5,711.

There are currently 27 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including five who are receiving treatment in an ICU unit.

Ages of the new cases is as follows:

2Female under 10
 Male under 10
2Female 10-19
4Male 10-19
1Female in her 20s
 Male in his 20s
1Female in her 30s
1Male in his 30s
6Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
23TOTAL NEW CASES

