11th straight day of zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 23 new cases

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marked the 11th straight day of zero COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, according to Department of Health officials.

There have been 297 COVID-19 deaths to date, including just five since August 28.

Officials also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, bringing the to date total to 5,711.

There are currently 27 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including five who are receiving treatment in an ICU unit.

Ages of the new cases is as follows: