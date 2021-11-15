1,199 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in 3 days, 4 new deaths, 7.7% positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 347 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 4 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,459 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 515 new cases were discovered Saturday, and 337 new cases were discovered Sunday.

The county is now averaging 371 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.7%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 302 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, including 87 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 481,758 county residents are fully vaccinated and 521,305 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 81.6% of the county population.