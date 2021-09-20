119 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 19 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 119 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 19 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,398 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 185 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.5%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 187 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 51 are in the ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 458,911 county residents are fully vaccinated and 491,654 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 66.3% of the county population.