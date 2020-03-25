117 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 3 deaths, 22 hospitalized, 534 in mandatory quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 117 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Wednesday morning.

That number is up by 11 from last official count Tuesday afternoon.

At this time, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths in Monroe County. Of the 117 cases, 22 have required hospital treatment, and 11 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Officials say there are 534 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine.

Of the 117 cases, two people have resolved and been released from isolation.

In an interview Tuesday, Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said folks in the community should expect the preventative measures in place to slow the spread of the virus for at least six more weeks.

“I do think it’s safe at this point to plan on at least six weeks from when we call this thing done to start reopening things. So the last thing anybody wants is to beat this, whatever that looks like, only to find we have a surge again if we reopen and go back to life as usual,” said Dr. Mendoza.

At the state level, there are 25,665 cases of COVID-19. Of the 25,665 confirmed cases, 3,324 have required hospital treatment. Of those patients, 756 are being treated in an Intensive Care Unit — about 23%. At this time, there have been more than 200 deaths related to COVID-19 in New York.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases by a wide margin with 25,665 total confirmed cases. No. 2 is New Jersey with 2,844, followed by California with 2,230 and Washington state with 2,101.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Tips from the Monroe County Department of Public Health:

What does social distancing mean?

Social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness. Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19.

Can I visit my relatives or friends?

Do not visit loved ones in person. Use the phone or other electronic devices. Deliver food or other essential items to the doorstep.

How can I keep safe when I need to go out to secure essential items like food?

Make as few trips as possible.

Avoid excessive shopping time.

Make a list in advance.

Consider using delivery services or the self-checkout lane.

Wipe down the shopping cart, touch screens and touch pads before and after use.

What if we are outside?

Avoid close contact with people, even when outside. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Avoid games and activities that require close contact.

Avoid frequently touched surfaces and objects. This includes playground equipment like slides and swings.

Do not share equipment such as bicycles, helmets, balls or frisbees.

Do not gather in groups.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue in a closed container.

When you return indoors, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.