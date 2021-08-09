387 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County since Friday, 4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

After reporting 157 new cases on Saturday, and 113 new cases Sunday, the county is now averaging 103 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4%. That’s the county’s highest average positivity rate since January 29.

County officials say COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,351 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 65 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 10 are in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations are the highest since June 17.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 438,716 county residents are fully vaccinated and 465,057 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 62.6% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases over the past week are as follows:

29Female under 10
28Male under 10
53Female 10-19
57Male 10-19
1Non-binary 10-19
72Female in her 20s
64Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
75Female in 30s
55Male in his 30s
1Blank in 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
50Female in her 40s
39Male in his 40s
43Female in her 50s
34Male in his 50s
26Female in her 60s
42Male in his 60s
16Female in her 70s
21Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
7Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
723TOTAL NEW CASES IN PAST WEEK

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

