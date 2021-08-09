387 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County since Friday, 4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

After reporting 157 new cases on Saturday, and 113 new cases Sunday, the county is now averaging 103 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4%. That’s the county’s highest average positivity rate since January 29.

County officials say COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,351 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 65 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 10 are in the ICU. The number of regional hospitalizations are the highest since June 17.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 438,716 county residents are fully vaccinated and 465,057 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 62.6% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases over the past week are as follows:

29 Female under 10 28 Male under 10 53 Female 10-19 57 Male 10-19 1 Non-binary 10-19 72 Female in her 20s 64 Male in his 20s 1 Non-binary in 20s 75 Female in 30s 55 Male in his 30s 1 Blank in 30s 1 Non-binary in 30s 50 Female in her 40s 39 Male in his 40s 43 Female in her 50s 34 Male in his 50s 26 Female in her 60s 42 Male in his 60s 16 Female in her 70s 21 Male in his 70s 3 Female in her 80s 7 Male in his 80s 2 Female in her 90s 2 Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 723 TOTAL NEW CASES IN PAST WEEK

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.