116 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 116 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 138 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.8%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,194.

Officials say 141 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 109,160 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 223,323 people in the county have received at least one dose — 30.1% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
5Male under 10
10Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
14Female in her 20s
10Male in his 20s
9Female in 30s
12Male in his 30s
4Female in her 40s
10Male in his 40s
6Female in her 50s
5Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
5Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
116TOTAL NEW CASES

