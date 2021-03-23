116 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 116 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 138 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.8%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, keeping the county’s to-date total at 1,194.

Officials say 141 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 29 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 109,160 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 223,323 people in the county have received at least one dose — 30.1% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: