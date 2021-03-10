115 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7 new deaths, 1.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 115 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 116 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.5%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,173.

Officials say these deaths occurred between February 18 and March 4, with one exception of a delayed report for a COVID-19 death that occurred on January 7.

Officials say 158 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 40 in an ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 42% available hospital capacity, and 37% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
5Male under 10
9Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
10Female in her 20s
8Male in his 20s
8Female in 30s
6Male in his 30s
8Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
10Female in her 50s
6Male in his 50s
9Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
115TOTAL NEW CASES

