115 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,414 confirmed cases, more recovered cases than active

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 115 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 1,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,414 cases, 96 people are hospitalized and 23 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 12,964 tests with 11,550 coming back negative.

There are currently 618 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 275 in isolation.

Officials say there are 646 active cases in Monroe County, and 653 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

During a briefing Thursday about the pandemic’s impact on the local budget, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced that the county stands to lose $35 million to $65 million of sales tax revenue.

Bello said that the county will rely on federal funding to help balance the budget, adding “You can’t tax your way out of a $100 million problem.”

