114 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 121 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.6%.

County officials reported six additional COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,194. Officials say these deaths occurred on December 20, 2020 and between February 23, 2021 and March 11, 2021.

Officials say 142 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 37 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 102,936 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated and 206,569 people in the county have received at least one dose — 27.8% of the county population.