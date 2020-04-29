113 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,368 confirmed cases, hospitalizations dip below 100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 113 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 1,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 26 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,368 cases, 96 people are hospitalized and 22 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 12,484 tests with 11,116 coming back negative.

There are currently 618 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 275 in isolation.

Officials say there are 634 active cases in Monroe County, and 621 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

During Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Monroe County was one of the eligible New York counties to resume elective surgeries.