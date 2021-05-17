112 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
112 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County is the county’s fewest single-day increase sine March 22 (91).
The county is now averaging 169 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267.
County officials did not give an update on the regional hospitalization numbers Monday.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 348,405 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 397,891 have received at least one dose — 53.6% of the county population.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|9
|Female under 10
|7
|Male under 10
|13
|Female 10-19
|10
|Male 10-19
|9
|Female in her 20s
|12
|Male in his 20s
|11
|Female in 30s
|11
|Male in his 30s
|6
|Female in her 40s
|9
|Male in his 40s
|3
|Female in her 50s
|3
|Male in his 50s
|3
|Female in her 60s
|2
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|112
|TOTAL NEW CASES