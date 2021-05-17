112 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

112 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County is the county’s fewest single-day increase sine March 22 (91).

The county is now averaging 169 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267.

County officials did not give an update on the regional hospitalization numbers Monday.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 348,405 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 397,891 have received at least one dose — 53.6% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

9Female under 10
7Male under 10
13Female 10-19
10Male 10-19
9Female in her 20s
12Male in his 20s
11Female in 30s
11Male in his 30s
6Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
3Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
112TOTAL NEW CASES

