112 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

112 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County is the county’s fewest single-day increase sine March 22 (91).

The county is now averaging 169 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,267.

County officials did not give an update on the regional hospitalization numbers Monday.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 348,405 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 397,891 have received at least one dose — 53.6% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: