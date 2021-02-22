112 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe county, 2.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 138 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,108.

Officials say 225 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 59 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 37% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
6Male under 10
7Female 10-19
2Male 10-19
10Female in her 20s
14Male in his 20s
6Female in 30s
9Male in his 30s
6Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
11Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
10Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
112TOTAL NEW CASES

