112 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe county, 2.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 138 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,108.

Officials say 225 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 59 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 41% available hospital capacity, and 37% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: