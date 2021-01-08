1,114 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County sets a new record, 9.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,114 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

It’s a record the largest single-day increase of new cases for Monroe County. The previous record was 802 new cases set on January 1, 2021.

Monroe County is now averaging 600 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9.8 percent.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero COVID-19 deaths Friday, leaving the county’s to-date total to 685.

Health officials say 905 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 149 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 30 percent available hospital capacity, and 24 percent available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: