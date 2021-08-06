111 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The county is now averaging 65 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9% — the highest it has been since May 20.

County officials say COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,351 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 47 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus — nearly double from one week ago — and three are in the ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 435,899 county residents are fully vaccinated and 460,401 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 62% of the county population.