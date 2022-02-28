ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths Monday. To date, there have been 1,784 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, according to the health officials.

Health officials also reported that there have been 669 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County since last Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per day to 96.

Health officials said 278 people in the Finger Lakes region are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 44 in an ICU — down 44 and 8, respectively, since last Monday.

The county health department has recently scaled back its daily reporting of new COVID-19 cases and regional hospitalizations. Going forward those numbers will be made available in a once-per-week report sent on Mondays, but the county’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated on weekdays that aren’t holidays.