10th straight day of zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 14 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday marked the tenth straight day of zero COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, according to Department of Health officials.

There have been 297 COVID-19 deaths to date, including just five since August 28.

Officials also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, bringing the to date total to 5,688.

There are currently 21 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including four who are receiving treatment in an ICU unit.

Officials say there are 264 active cases in Monroe County, and 5,127 have recovered from the virus to date.

The Monroe County Department of Health has processed 189,880 tests since to date.

Ages of the new cases is as follows:

Female under 10 Male under 10 1 Female 10-19 1 Male 10-19 2 Female in her 20s 1 Male in his 20s 2 Female in her 30s 1 Male in his 30s 1 Female in her 40s Male in his 40s 2 Female in her 50s 1 Male in his 50s 1 Female in her 60s 1 Male in his 60s Female in her 70s Male in his 70s Female in her 80s Male in his 80s Female in her 90s Male in his 90s Female 100+ Male 100+ 14 TOTAL NEW CASES

