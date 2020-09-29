Prude Death Investigation

10th straight day of zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 14 new cases

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday marked the tenth straight day of zero COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, according to Department of Health officials.

There have been 297 COVID-19 deaths to date, including just five since August 28.

Officials also reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, bringing the to date total to 5,688.

There are currently 21 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including four who are receiving treatment in an ICU unit.

Officials say there are 264 active cases in Monroe County, and 5,127 have recovered from the virus to date.

The Monroe County Department of Health has processed 189,880 tests since to date.

Ages of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
1Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
2Female in her 20s
1Male in his 20s
2Female in her 30s
1Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
2Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
14TOTAL NEW CASES

