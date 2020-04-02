Breaking News
10th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 390 confirmed cases, 25 patients in the ICU
Coronavirus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County officials have reported the 10th local death from COVID-19, and there is now 390 confirmed cases.

Of the 390 cases, 70 people have been hospitalized and 25 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, 94 people have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Currently, there are 491 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine and 214 in isolation.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, 3,768 tests have been conducted in Monroe County, with 3,378 of them coming back negative.

At the state level, there are now 92,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday. 

To date, there have been 2,373 COVID-19 deaths in New York, that’s up from 1,941 reported Wednesday.

Of the 92,381 confirmed cases, 13,383 people have been hospitalized, and 3,396 of those patients have required treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. As of Thursday, 7,434 people with the virus have been discharged from hospital treatment.

At this time, there have been 238,965 total tests conducted in New York, including 18,031 new tests since Wednesday.

There are now confirmed COVID-19 cases in all 62 counties in New York state, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

CLARIFICATION: Reporting on Resolved Cases from Department of Health officials:

“We had previously reported that the number of Resolved Cases reflected the number of people who completed their Isolation Orders after testing positive for COVID-19.

“However, the number of individuals in Isolation includes people who have tested positive AND their close contacts who are presumed to be positive. For example, close family members are often placed in Isolation without being tested. The number of Resolved Cases reflects both of these populations. It is inaccurate to subtract the number of Resolved Cases from the Confirmed Cases because a growing number of the Resolved Cases were never Confirmed Cases”.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

