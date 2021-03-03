109 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 17 new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 109 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 134 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,154. Officials say the deaths occurred between January 13 and February 26.

Officials say 177 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 54 in an ICU.

It’s the fewest number of regional hospitalizations reported since November 15 (157).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 34% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: