109 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 17 new deaths

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 109 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 134 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,154. Officials say the deaths occurred between January 13 and February 26.

Officials say 177 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 54 in an ICU.

It’s the fewest number of regional hospitalizations reported since November 15 (157).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 40% available hospital capacity, and 34% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

1Female under 10
5Male under 10
3Female 10-19
8Male 10-19
8Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
7Female in 30s
8Male in his 30s
4Female in her 40s
6Male in his 40s
12Female in her 50s
13Male in his 50s
4Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
109TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss