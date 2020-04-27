108 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,296 confirmed cases, recovered cases exceed active

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 108 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Sunday

To date, officials report 1,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,296 cases, 100 people are hospitalized and 21 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 11,669 tests with 10,373 coming back negative.

There are currently 618 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine, and 275 in isolation.

Officials say there are 587 active cases in Monroe County, and 601 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

