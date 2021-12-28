1,069 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,069 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

That number includes 525 laboratory-confirmed positive results and 544 reported positive at-home tests. Officials say there was a delay in reporting test results due to the recent holiday and this backlog will take “several days” to clear. They added Tuesday’s update includes results from December 26 through December 28.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,568 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 641 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9.7%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 489 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 123 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 27, 509,140 county residents are fully vaccinated and 549,818 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.2% of the county’s 18+ population.