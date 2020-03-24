1  of  74
Closings
106 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 3 deaths, 15 hospitalized, 472 in mandatory quarantine

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Rep. Joe Morelle and United Way of Rochester CEO Jamie Saunders for a public briefing Tuesday.

There are now 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, of which 15 people have required hospital treatment and nine of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Earlier Tuesday, the third COVID-19-related death was reported in Monroe County.

Monroe County officials say they have received 1,573 tests to date and there are 472 Monroe County Residents under mandatory quarantine at this time.

Statewide, there are now 25,665 cases of COVID-19 in New York state, up by 4,760 from the last official count Monday.

Of the 25,665 confirmed cases, 3,324 have required hospital treatment. Of those patients, 756 are being treated in an Intensive Care Unit — about 23%. At this time, there have been more than 200 deaths related to COVID-19 in New York.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases by a wide margin with 25,665 total confirmed cases. No. 2 is New Jersey with 2,844, followed by California with 2,230 and Washington state with 2,101.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

